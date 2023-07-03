Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nakamba pays another visit to president Mnangagwa at State House

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on Sunday paid another courtesy call to president Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.
Photos of Nakamba, who is currently in the country on a off season break, handing Mnangagwa his Luton Town replica jersey are circulating on various social media platforms.

Nakamba’s visit was also confirmed by Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Security in the Politburo Tendai Chirau.

Chirau took to his Twitter: “As a show of respect to the Head of State, young Nakamba presented a personalised memorabilia jersey to the President.

“To his credit Nakamba has been promoting brand Zimbabwe through his personal interactions. Especially the tourism sector. Continue raising the flag of our motherland high, our Marvelous!”

Nakamba’s visit to Mnangagwa at State House, comes nearly two years after he visited him in October 2021 along with Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel.

After the visit, the 29-year-old suffered a backlash from his followers on social media.

The followers criticised Nakamba for paying a courtesy call to Mnangagwa whom they believe has failed to turn around the economy since being voted into power in 2018.

