Over 40K fans from 140 countries on the beach in Portugal for AfroNation 2023

Portimão, PORTUGAL – The biggest Afro Nation festival to date drew over 40,000 fans from across the globe. The event celebrated the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats and Amapiano, solidifying Afro Nation as the epicenter of African music and culture.

Since its groundbreaking debut in 2019 with 20,000 attendees, the festival has more than doubled in size by its third edition. Not only has it grown in Portugal, but it has also expanded to Accra in Ghana, Miami and Detroit in North America, with plans for a future edition in Nigeria.

The three-day festival kicked off on the picturesque Praia Da Rocha beach on June 28th. The opening night featured the sensational Burna Boy as the headliner, delivering an extraordinary performance that lived up to his reputation as the African Giant.

Riding the success of his R&B hit “Sittin’ On Top of The World,” Burna Boy solidified his status as a summer sensation. The main stage showcased a diverse array of artists at the top of their game, including French-Malian pop singer Aya Nakamura and Jamaican dancehall legend Popcaan.

The event also provided a platform for emerging talent like Dj Fistoz, Ayra Starr, Nissi (Burna Boy’s sister), and Portuguese singer Soraia Ramos.

Day two continued the momentum with the highly anticipated performance of Afrobeats star Wizkid, who had the entire crowd dancing. Acclaimed UK rapper Little Simz wowed the audience with her passionate bars and captivating flow.

Another standout moment came from the spontaneous performer Asake, who made a memorable entrance on a bike and later took flight from the runway to dance with his adoring fans.

Artists from around the world showcased their talents, including Nigerian Afro-fusion singer BNXN, Cameroonian-French songwriter Tayc, Ghana’s soul trap highlife innovator Black Sherif, London’s Ms Banks, and South Africa’s Tyla.

The final day of the festival saw powerful performances from headlining acts, with Davido closing the show on a high note amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding his baby mama and pregnancy affairs.

After the performance Davido expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters for their unwavering support towards his electrifying performance at the 2023 Afro Nation festival in Portugal.

The 30-year-old singer penned an appreciation note following his memorable show performance at the festival’s grand finale, recognising the significance of fans’ unwavering dedication and emphasised that he never takes their support for granted.

Sharing a video of his captivating performance, Davido wrote, “Thankful for the most amazing fans, thankful that you come out each time to support and watch me do what I love the most. “I don’t take this for granted for real! Washington DC, it’s going up tonight! I’m ready to deliver a TIMELESS Experience for you all!”

Hip-hop titans 50 Cent and Booba injected a new vibe into the diverse festival, thrilling the crowd with their massive productions and party-starting sets.

Fireboy DML took charge of the main stage, delivering a sensational performance of his mega-hit “Peru.” Kenyan Afropop legends Sauti Sol and local favorite Nelson Freitas also left their mark on the scorching Portimão stage.

The new look Piano People stage provided non-stop entertainment throughout the festival, with the addictive sounds of Amapiano electrifying the golden sands.

DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Daliwonga, Tyler ICU, Pabi Cooper, and Dj Fistoz whipped the crowd into a frenzy on the opening day. Major League DJz, Kamo Mphela, Musa Keys, Moonchild Sanelly, TxC, Charisse C, Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna, Felo Le Tee, Sha Sha, Vigro Deep, Gyakie, Bhoole, Nicky Summers, and Skyla Tylaa showcased their talents, ensuring that the party atmosphere never ceased.

The success of Afro Nation Portugal 2023 extended beyond the joy it brought to attendees worldwide. The festival provided a significant boost to the local economy in Portimão, generating millions of euros for the hospitality industry, as revealed by Mayor Isilda Gomes.

Reflecting on the triumphant show, Afro Nation co-founder Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, known as SMADE, expressed his gratitude for the attendees and emphasized the festival’s commitment to unity and creating exceptional experiences.

Afro Nation Portugal 2024 tickets have already been announced, promising another incredible celebration of African culture on the beach.