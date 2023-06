The High Court in South Africa has ruled that the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is unlawful and unconstitutional, while existing ZEPs were deemed to be valid for the next 12 months.

Three judges, sitting as a full bench in the Pretoria High Court, directed Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to reconsider the issue “following a fair process” that complies with the relevant laws.