CCC take double candidates matter to Electoral Court, issue 24hr ultimatum

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has approached the Electoral Court challenging the decision of the nomination court to accept parliamentary and council candidates who were not on the party list.

After the sitting of the nomination court on Wednesday last week, it emerged that double candidates had been filed in 15 constituencies in Harare, three constituencies in Bulawayo, one in Kariba, and one in Marondera, all affecting only CCC.

The party went on to address a press conference where it accused a shadowy Zanu-PF aligned organisation, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) of smuggling illegal names in order to weaken the opposition in favour of the ruling party.

In a statement on Monday, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had taken the matter to the Electoral Court.

CCC also issued a 24 hour ultimatum to individuals involved to withdraw their candidature or face criminal charges.

“Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC.

“Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures.

“In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje,” read the statement.

The party further cited the following names as not all not candidates for the CCC:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Harare Province

1. Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu

2. Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto

3. St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu

4. Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika

5. Harare South George Magweta; Hasha Trouble

6. Hatcliffe Lloyd Sande

7. Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza

8. Hunyani-Terrence Khumbula

9. Epworth South-Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande

10.Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe

11.Harare East – Malvin Razaru

12. Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora

13. Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro

14. Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe

15.Churu-Tichaona Nyikadzino

Bulawayo Province

16. Pelandaba Tshabalala Soneni Moyo

17.Entumbabe – EnjubeDingilizwe Tshuma

18. Pumula Albert Mhlanga

Mashonaland East Province

19. Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere

Mashonaland West

20. Kariba – Andrew Mutsau

LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Bulawayo Municipality

Ward 1- Mbuso Siso

Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni

Ward 12 Siboniso Moyo

Ward 13-Methuseli Bhebhe

Ward 15- Ashton Mhlanga Ward 18- Ncube Mildred

Ward 22-Mkhaliphi Sibanda

“Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them,” Mahere said.

There is concern expressed by some legal analysts that the failure of the CCC to have a party constitution and structures will mean their legal avenues are fraught with obstacles.