CCC take double candidates matter to Electoral Court, issue 24hr ultimatum
The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has approached the Electoral Court challenging the decision of the nomination court to accept parliamentary and council candidates who were not on the party list.
After the sitting of the nomination court on Wednesday last week, it emerged that double candidates had been filed in 15 constituencies in Harare, three constituencies in Bulawayo, one in Kariba, and one in Marondera, all affecting only CCC.
The party went on to address a press conference where it accused a shadowy Zanu-PF aligned organisation, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) of smuggling illegal names in order to weaken the opposition in favour of the ruling party.
In a statement on Monday, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had taken the matter to the Electoral Court.
CCC also issued a 24 hour ultimatum to individuals involved to withdraw their candidature or face criminal charges.
“Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC.
“Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures.
“In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje,” read the statement.
The party further cited the following names as not all not candidates for the CCC:
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Harare Province
1. Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu
2. Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto
3. St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu
4. Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika
5. Harare South George Magweta; Hasha Trouble
6. Hatcliffe Lloyd Sande
7. Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza
8. Hunyani-Terrence Khumbula
9. Epworth South-Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande
10.Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe
11.Harare East – Malvin Razaru
12. Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora
13. Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro
14. Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe
15.Churu-Tichaona Nyikadzino
Bulawayo Province
16. Pelandaba Tshabalala Soneni Moyo
17.Entumbabe – EnjubeDingilizwe Tshuma
18. Pumula Albert Mhlanga
Mashonaland East Province
19. Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere
Mashonaland West
20. Kariba – Andrew Mutsau
LOCAL AUTHORITIES
Bulawayo Municipality
Ward 1- Mbuso Siso
Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni
Ward 12 Siboniso Moyo
Ward 13-Methuseli Bhebhe
Ward 15- Ashton Mhlanga Ward 18- Ncube Mildred
Ward 22-Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7-Godfery Basvi
Ward 10-Jimmy Jalifu Harare Municipality
Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya
Ward 18 Ncube Mildred
Ward 22 Mkhaliphi Sibanda Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7 Godfery Basvi
Ward 10 Jimmy Jalifu Harare Municipality
Ward 21 Alexio Nyakudya
Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7-Godfery Basvi
Ward 10-Jimmy Jalifu
Harare Municipality
Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya
Nkayi RDC Ward 14-Busani Sithole
Ward 16- Mandlenkosi Tshuma Ward 20- Cephas Ncube
Ward 23 Lovemore Banda
Ward 25-Sambulo Maphosa
Ward 28-One Ncube
Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7- Godfery Basvi
Ward 10-Jimmy Jalifu Harare Municipality
Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya Nkayi RDC
Ward 14 – Busani Sithole
Ward 16-Mandlenkosi Tshuma
Ward 20-Cephas Ncube
Ward 23-Lovemore Banda
Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa
Ward 28-One Ncube
“Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them,” Mahere said.
There is concern expressed by some legal analysts that the failure of the CCC to have a party constitution and structures will mean their legal avenues are fraught with obstacles.