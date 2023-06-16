“Zanu-PF represents God”- says former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda

Zanu-PF chairman for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and former war veterans’ leader Jabulani Sibanda has called the opposition in Zimbabwe an “enemy of God” and controversially claimed that “Zanu-PF represents God.”

He said this while addressing Zanu-PF MPs at a war veterans meeting in the Midlands Province over the weekend. A video of him likening Zanu-PF to God has since made some waves on Twitter.

“They are electing you to go and defend that seat in Parliament to make sure the enemy of God doesn’t occupy it. The war is no longer between Zanu-PF and other parties. The war is between God and the devil. And Zanu-PF represents God,” he said.

Corporate lawyer Loyd Msipa castigated Sibanda saying: “Used to have great respect for this man, Jabulani Sibanda. A champion for war veterans rights, despite not having fought in the second chimurenga.

“One can be forgiven for thinking he would have learnt a thing or two about Zanu-PF after being expelled and for taking part in the Tsholotsho attempted ouster of former President Robert Mugabe – Truly sad! Yindlala nomayini?”

Meanwhile, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is confident that he will defeat President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming harmonised general elections.

Chamisa, who still believes that he beat Mnangagwa in 2018 but was allegedly rigged, said his party this time will employ new tactics and not allow any “games, alterations or shenanigans.”

“This time we will do it differently. If they genuinely won in 2018 why would they bother about us whom they defeated. We won in 2018 and because #Godisinit we will surely win again.

“This explains why we daily occupy their minds, hearts and lips rent-free. #This time we won’t allow any games, alterations or shenanigans,” Chamisa posted on his Twitter handle.