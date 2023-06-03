Nakamba raising funds for charity; auctions full kit he wore during playoffs final

Warriors central midfielder Marvelous Nakamba through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation [MNF] has said he is auctioning the kit he wore during the Sky Bet Championship playoff final.

Nakamba helped Luton Town to secure a historic promotion into the English Premier League after beating Coventry City 6-5 during a penalty shoot out at the Wembley Stadium last Saturday.

It is the full kit (consisting of a short and a t-shirt) printed number 13 that the Zimbabwean international has said he will auction with the proceedings channeled towards his MNF foundation.

MNF revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday via their social media pages.

“Marvelous Nakamba Championship winning kit up for grabs to the highest bidder starting at $5000 Place your bids in our inbox. Proceeds go to the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.”

Apart from auctioning the jersey, Luton Town FC have shown support to the 29-year-old after launching the GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for MNF.

As part of his philanthropic works, the Hwange born football star said he will tour the country’s ten provinces during his off-season break to embark on charity events through his foundation.

MNF was established in 2019 meant to assist those in need, improve lives and seek to help underprivileged communities through the power of sport.