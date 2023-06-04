Dynamos give coach Maruwa and his backroom staff two match ultimatum

Dynamos head coach Herbert Maruwa and his backroom staff’s jobs are on the line after the club gave them a two-match ultimatum starting this weekend.

The DeMbare hierarchy is reportedly demanding two wins in the team’s two upcoming league fixtures without fail.

In order to save their jobs, Maruwa and his technical team need to collect six points against ZPC Kariba on Sunday and struggling Black Rhinos next week.

“We (committee) just had a meeting and we agreed that if the technical team fails to win their next two upcoming games against ZPC and Rhinos, we are going to part ways,” vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza revealed.

“A lot has been put into consideration and we believe results are not coming because of divisions in the technical team.

“The whole team has to work together now and show unity of purpose or they will be axed.

“Everyone, who is part of the technical team is facing the same ultimatum, and it’s time they prove they can work together or it’s done.

“We believe in the players we have, they’re young and we want the best out of them,” Chawonza added.

The ultimatum comes with positive results not forthcoming for the Glamour Boys who are yet to register a victory in their last five games.