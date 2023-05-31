With election date set, now time ‘for meticulous and informed planning’

Dear Reader,

Today, the Zimbabwe President has proclaimed the 23rd of August 2023 as the date for the General Election.

Remember Dear Reader that on 19 May our article argued that “Zimbabwe’s General Election must be held between the 20th and the 26th of August 2023”.

Do you remember too Dear Reader that in the same article we boldly predicted that “the [President’s] proclamation to set the election date was likely to be in the week of 29 May to June 2?” Mnangagwa has proclaimed today the 31st of May 2023. Well within that prediction.

Reader, also remember nomination day has been set for 21 June well within our prediction too.

It is also important to note that this followed our short article on 4 February- before even the gazetting of ZEC’s delimitation report-where we predicted the General election was set for August 2023.

Predicting Zimbabwe’s political events is a daunting task. Always. This is because the situation is fluid and one will be trying to shoot a moving target.

However, we should continuously endeavor to understand the nature of this complex state and its politics for meticulous and informed planning.

For now, us Dear Reader followers are not surprised by the announcement in town.

The electoral implication of the proclamation and the relevant political response is a subject for serious thought.

It can not be business as usual.