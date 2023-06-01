Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi honoured in France, scoops UNFP award

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was honoured in France at the 2023 Citizen’s Player Award ceremony that was held by the Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP).

The 26-year-old was presented with the UNFP Citizen’s Player Award given to players who ply their trade in France for their impact off the pitch.

France World Cup winner, Christian Karembeu presented the award to the Stade de Reims defensive midfielder.

The recognition is a result of Munetsi’s highly commendable philanthropic works through his foundation.

He donates 20% of his salary each month to the developmental of his Mabvuku based foundation.

Recently, he extended contract with Reims and signed a clause that will see his foundation receive a €100 (US$111) donation for every kilometer he runs in the field of play during Reims matches.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder took to his social media pages to express his delight after winning the UNFP award on Sunday.

“I am very honoured to receive this amazing award from the Trophées UNFP. I would like to thank my club Stade de Reims for offering a platform to assist the underprivileged through the Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

“A special thanks to Wasserman for their amazing work in supporting me,” Munetsi wrote on his Facebook page.

Munetsi was also shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 Marc-Vivien Foe award in France.

The prestigious award held annually is given to the best African player in the French top flight league (Ligue 1).

It is in honour of the late Cameroonian international Marc-Vivien Foe who played for French side Olympique Lyon before he collapsed and died on the pitch in an international match in 2023.