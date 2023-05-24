Mzembi claims ‘dismal failure’ Kirsty Coventry “is kept in Cabinet by her skin”

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has claimed Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has dismally failed and is only being kept in cabinet by President Emmerson Mnangagwa because of the colour of her skin.

Under her leadership, FIFA banned Zimbabwe from international football for ‘third party interference’ after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) removed Felton Kamambo and the entire executive of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) over allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and sexual misconduct towards female match officials.

This is one of many reasons given by people who argue that Coventry has failed.

Responding to one of his followers on Twitter who said, “It’s not individual in Zanu-PF, it’s the system. Tell me why Kirsty Coventry can’t renovate stadiums…”

Mzembi then said “That one is kept in Cabinet by her skin, she is a dismal failure!”

Meanwhile, FIFA, the world football governing body reiterated that the suspension of Zimbabwe can only be lifted upon the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

But Coventry, despite calls from FIFA, Zimbabwean football players and supporters, stood her ground that her Ministry would not reinstate the ZIFA executive.

“We accepted that (ban), we have never asked them to lift, we don’t want them to lift until we have cleared and cleaned up ourselves. We are not doing as other members may say ‘disservice’, disservice to who?…” Coventry said to massive uproar from parliamentarians.