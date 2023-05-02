‘We will not dismiss our police, soldiers CIO when we get into power’ – Chamisa

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has assured the security sector that if his party wins the upcoming elections, it will not remove the serving police, soldiers, and members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

The opposition has always been up in arms with the country’s security sector which has been seen as an extension of the ruling Zanu-PF. This is because of the arrests and sometimes crushing of opposition rallies and meetings by the police.

But Chamisa who will be challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ballot later this year preached peace and assured security officers that they will not lose their jobs if he gets into power.

Speaking at an event organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, Chamisa called for political tolerance after a senior Labour Ministry official was booed while presenting a speech at the Workers’ Day celebrations.

“I am shocked that you failed to tolerate speakers whom you do not share the same political beliefs with,” he said.

“Citizens bear in mind that we build a country through love and unity. Even those whom we do not agree with must be tolerated. Zimbabwe is one. Let’s learn to accompany each other with our ears even when we do not sink with our hearts. Tolerance must be practiced by all citizens.

“When our new government comes into power. We will not dismiss our police, soldiers and members of the Central Intelligence Organisation and those who work for the government”.

Chamisa urged citizens to vote for leaders who will protect the interests of workers.

“The President is the chief worker in any country and must work well to avail opportunities for other workers.

“If you vote for the wrong leader. It means you have chosen the wrong person. But if you elect the wrong leader then everything goes wrong.

“That also becomes visible because when such a senior worker assumes office, companies begin to close shop and workers lose their jobs. But if you appoint the right leader, companies’ open doors and citizens begin to get jobs.

“This is the last May Day under corruption, oppression and economic depression. The 2024 May Day is going to be Uhuru and good news for the workers under a new Republic and the citizens’ government,” Chamisa said.