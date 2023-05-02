Malema urges Zimbos to protect their own following Ngarivhume jailing

South African opposition Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has described as pathetic, the sentencing to three years in jail of Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption activist Jacob Ngarivhume and urged Zimbabweans to “learn to protect their own.”

The Transform Zimbabwe leader was on Friday sentenced to 48 months imprisonment while 12 months were suspended by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

He was convicted of inciting public violence by demanding government action on massive graft.

Ngarivhume will effectively serve a 36 months (3 years) jail term for calling for demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime which he accused of orchestrating too much corruption sometime in 2020.

Writing on his official Twitter handle, Malema said it was shocking and pathetic for the regime to imprison Ngarivhume for holding a different view.

The outspoken political leader urged Zimbabweans to stand up and protect their own.

“I was shocked to hear that the Zimbabwean Government has jailed Jacob Ngarivhume, for demanding accountability through picket lines on how Covid-19 funds were used in 2020 by kleptocratic politicians,” he said.

“Sending an activist to 4 years imprisonment for simply holding different political views is pathetic.

“Zimbabweans must learn to protect their own, particularly those who are the voice of the voiceless against the corrupt few. The truth will never be incarcerated; Africa we are one.”

After his sentencing, Ngarivhume accused the regime of wanting to silence “all voices of dissent” in Zimbabwe. He also claimed that his tormentors wanted him not to participate in the harmonized general elections to be held later this year.

“Obviously they want me not to participate in the next elections. But we remain resolute. We absolutely understand what they want to achieve. They want to silence all voices of dissent in this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Job Sikhala are also facing the same charges as Ngarivhume.

Their matter is yet to be finalised.