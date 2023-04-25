I’m looking forward to better exercises to get back into the team: injured Billiat

Former Warriors forward Khama Billiat has said he is “looking forward to better exercises to get back to the team” after spending the second half of the season on the sidelines owing to a groin injury.

Billiat said this during an interview with the Kaizer Chiefs media crew in a three minutes video that was shared on their official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The gifted forward tore his groin muscle in February and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

However, earlier this month (April) the club’s gaffer Arthur Zwane told the media Billiat might be available for the last three of four games of the season.

This comes after the 33-year-old started light training to get his fitness back.

Speaking during the interview said Billiat: “I got injured when we came back from the December break, I picked up a small knock during training and I thought it’s one of those little knocks then I kept on training for a few days but the pain kept on growing.

“The team took me for a specialist and I had a little fracture in the groin then I had to go for an operation and after that the rehab went on well I thank God.

“I just have to be strong mentally, waiting to become better and strong and join the team. It’s straining sometimes to watch your teammates play, you feel like you have to contribute and the only way you can do that is through praying and speaking to the guys before the game.

“Also, just to involve yourself within the group because it might help one or two players when you speak to them we really need each other,” said Billiat.

He added: “The rehab has been going well so far, I have been doing exercises to strengthen the area and now I’m managing to do some jogging outside.

“It’s a good sign that I’m managing to jog now, I’m looking forward to better exercises that can make join the team.”

Chiefs’ physiotherapist David Milner also said: “Where he (Billiat) currently stands he is progressing quite nicely we got him back on the pitch running a bit but it’s going to be an uncomfortable injury when he returns to training and playing.”

Billiat’s contract with Chiefs expires in June and the club is yet to offer him a new deal to extend his stay at Naturena.