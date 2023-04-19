“It’s a lie, they’ve never booked Makhadzi’ – Open Mic manager fumes

By Constance Gaanakgomo | Tshisa LIVE |

Open Mic Productions label manager Brenden Maseko has shared his version of events after reports about Makhadzi being a no-show at an event in Limpopo emerged.

He told TshisaLIVE the Ghanama hit maker was never booked for the event at Tzaneen.

“It’s a lie, they’ve never booked Makhadzi … ask them to send you an invoice from us or POP (proof of payment) they made to Open Mic or Makhadzi — there is no such a thing.”

According to Sunday World, Makhadzi was booked by businessman Jeffrey Malatji to perform at Ejays Lounge in Moime village outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

The businessman told the publication Makhadzi said she did not attend the show because she was not paid.

“When I confronted Monada, he insisted that he had paid Makhadzi. I really don’t know who is telling me the truth,” said the businessman.

King Monada’s manager, Makwela Makwela, referred TshisaLIVE to a Facebook post by King Monada who said he took “full responsibility” and said anything else was none of our business.

“Whoever wants to write bad things about Makhadzi for not pitching at my event should rather write about me. I take full responsibility. Some people enjoy seeing us fighting and are dah,” read the post.

Makwela scolded TshisaLIVE when we enquired what that “full responsibility” meant and said the reports are stirring up trouble between the pair which is “unnecessary”.

“Open Mic has confirmed that indeed Makhadzi was booked. We are confirming that Makhadzi was booked that’s it, end of story. The proof of payment whatever is none of somebody’s business.”

Makhadzi recently performed at a concert in Zimbabwe that did not go as planned due to fans disrupting the show.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously Maseko said the performance was cut short to restore order.

“We did most of the performance. We didn’t finish the set because we didn’t want to put others at risk. The promoter said he was calling the police to come to calm the crowd. It was a beautiful performance. People still love Makhadzi out there.”