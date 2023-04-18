Koffi Olomide’s rude gesture to DJ Shugeta shocks fans in Kadoma

Koffi Olomide, a renowned Congolese musician, performed in Kadoma, Zimbabwe on April 15, 2023. The show was part of his Africa Explosion tour and was organized by Ms. Kudzai Chipengo.

Olomide had last performed in Zimbabwe in 2018 and had collaborated with Zimbabwean star Roki on the song Patati Patata in 2021.

However, the show was marred by controversy when Koffi Olomide ordered Dj Tafadzwa Shugeta, who was the host of the show along with Butterfly, to get off the stage.

A video clip of the incident showed Koffi Olomide gesturing angrily at Dj Shugeta and telling him to leave.

Dj Shugeta looked confused and embarrassed as he walked away from the stage.

The reason for Olomide’s outburst is not clear, but some speculated that he was unhappy with Dj Shugeta’s performance or that he wanted to have the stage to himself.

Some fans expressed their disappointment and anger at Olomide for disrespecting Shugeta, who is a popular and talented DJ in Zimbabwe.

Others defended Olomide and praised him for his musical prowess and charisma.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of local artists by foreign stars and the expectations of fans who pay to watch live shows.

Some have called for an apology from Olomide, while others have urged Shugeta to move on and focus on his career.

The show in Kadoma was supposed to be a celebration of Olomide’s return to Zimbabwe after five years.

The singer, who is known for his hits such as Selfie, Loi and Effrakata, had a large and loyal fan base in the country. He had also collaborated with local artists such as Roki and Rayvanny, showing his appreciation and respect for Zimbabwean music.

However, his rude and unprofessional behaviour towards Shugeta tarnished his reputation and disappointed many of his fans.

Shugeta, who is a rising star in the Zimbabwean music scene, had been hired to host the show and entertain the crowd with his mixes and skills. He had been looking forward to sharing the stage with Olomide, whom he admired and respected.

But instead of being treated with courtesy and gratitude, Shugeta was insulted and humiliated by Olomide in front of thousands of people.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a heated debate on the treatment of local artists by foreign stars. Zim Morning Post