Chief Charumbira accused of sexually assaulting his 27-year-old niece

Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president and Pan African Parliament chair, Chief Fortune Charumbira is facing allegations that he sexually assaulted his 27-year-old niece, a married teacher at Zimuto High School in Masvingo.

According to multiple reports a docket has been opened at Masvingo Central Police, with the initial report recorded under RRB 5457646 on Saturday.

According to a police memo, on the 31st day of March 2023 at around 1300 hours, the complainant arrived in Harare from Mutare. She was on her way to Amai Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe for Secondary Schools debate competitions.

Just before her arrival in Harare town, the complainant was called by the accused person who indicated that he wanted to meet her.

It is further stated that when the complainant arrived in Harare town, Chief Charumbira picked her and they drove to Rainbow Tours Hotel in Harare Central Business District [CBD].

“They had a meeting and lunch in the dining hall. When they were about to leave, the accused person started caressing the complainant on her breasts. He also put his hand in her dress and kissed her without her consent.

“The accused person then started comforting the complainant as she told him that she did not want what he was doing. Accused then gave the complainant his car keys and ordered her to go out of the hotel. He told her that someone would follow her.

“When she was walking out of the hotel, she was stopped by a male adult who is unknown to her. The unknown male adult had a badge inscribed Parliament of Zimbabwe.

“He asked the complainant to give him the car keys and told her that he had been assigned to drive her to Amai Grace Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe,” read the memo.

It is alleged that the complainant was then driven to Amai Grace Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe by the unknown male adult. She was dropped at the School and the unknown male adult returned to Harare.

“On the 2nd day of April 2023 at around 1300 hours, while at Amai Grace Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe, the complainant received a call from the accused person who said he wanted to meet her at NSSA Building in Harare on the same day.

“The complainant went to Harare to meet the accused person using public transport on the same day. She arrived at around 1400hours. She met the accused person at NSSA Building at corner Julius Nyerere Avenue and Sam Mujoma Street in Harare CBD.

“The accused took the complainant to Munomutapa Hotel in Harare CBD in his vehicle. Upon arrival at Munomutapa Hotel, accused took complainant’s cellphone and gave her his car keys. Accused ordered complainant to follow him into the hotel.

“Accused went to a lounge in the 18th floor together with the complainant. They had talks over what the accused did when they were at Rainbow Tours Hotel. They spent about an hour in the lounge.

“The complainant stood up intending to leave. When she was at the door leaving, the accused dragged her by her hand back into the lounge. Accused caressed complainant’s breasts and kissed her without her consent. After that they then left the hotel.

“They went into accused’s vehicle which was parked outside the hotel. While in the vehicle the accused returned the complainant her cell phone and she began recording their conversation secretly. Accused drove the complainant back to Amai Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe.

“During the journey, accused persistently questioned the complainant. the reason why she was refusing to kiss him. As they were passing Mazowe Dam, accused inserted his left hand inside complainant’s thighs and touched her vagina over the pant. Complainant pushed his hand away.”

The police said that when the two reached Mazowe, the accused person dropped the complainant and left for Harare.

“On the same day at around 2000 hours, the complainant told her father (name withheld) a male aged 58 over the phone about the incidents,” read the memo.

“On the 14th day of April 2023 at around 2300 hours, complainant advised her husband (name withheld) a male aged 39 of Zimuto High School Staff Quarters, Masvingo about the incidents upon his return from South Africa. 12.

“On the 15th day of April 2023 (name withheld) accompanied the complainant to ZRP Masvingo Central and made a report.

“The case was recorded under RRB number 5457646 and the initial documentation was compiled. The case will be transferred to ZRP Harare Central Police Station as it occurred in their area of policing.”

Chief Charumbirai is not yet in the custody of the police.