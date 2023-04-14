Italian Serie A side Udinese officially unveils Warriors’ star Jordan Zemura

Zimbabwe Warriors full back Jordan Zemura has joined Italian Serie A side Udinese Calcio on a four-year-deal valid until June 2027, the club announced on Wednesday evening.

Zemura officially joins Udinese a few days after it was widely reported he had signed a pre-contract with the Serie A outfit.

The 23-year-old who is still contracted to Bournemouth until end of June, will be the Little Zebra’s player with effect from 1 July 2023.

“Welcome Jordan Zemura,” Udinese took to their Social media handles on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean international joins Udinese after refusing to enter into negotiations with the Cherries over a new deal.

Reacting to the Udinese deal, Zemura took to social media: “A lot of news has circled in the last few days about my future. I’d like the focus to remain with the team and them staying in the Premier League,” he said.

“I wish them the best as always and I am sure they will achieve this!”

Zemura was dropped from the match day squads last month after refusing to sign a new deal with Bournemouth due to contractual terms.

Then last week he was banished from training with the club’s senior team after it emerged he had agreed to join Udinese.

Zemura joined Bournemouth from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019 and made his competitive debut in the Cherries’ EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace in September 2020.

He is set to leave the Vitality Stadium having made a total of 61 appearances and with three goals to his name.