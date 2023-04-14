Ex-Bosso captain Innocent Mapuranga opens his own church in Bulawayo

Seven years after quitting professional football, former Highlanders Football Club’s skipper and defender Innocent Mapuranga recently opened his own church in Bulawayo.

Mapuranga who wore the captain’s armband at Bosso for three years, between 2012 and 2014 is now a Pastor.

Situated in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Cowdray Park, Mapuranga’s church is reportedly called Champions of Christ International Church (CCIC).

He reveals that he drew the inspiration from his former coach Kelvin Kaindu who was known as a devoted Christian.

The Zambian international who coached Highlanders between 2012 and 2014 before he got sacked for poor results, often took his players for a church service during spare time.

As a result, Mapuranga says the decision to turn into a pastor was influenced by his ex-gaffer, Kaindu who also coached How Mine and Triangle United.

Speaking to ZBC News, he said: “I quit football for coaching but because of the coach Kelvin Kaindu‘s impact, I was very closer to God,” said Mapuranga.

“As players we used to hold night vigils with local pastors. I then went to Flames of Fire with the late coach Suche. After that, I started my own ministry in Cowdray Park and I have not looked back since then,” he added.

But apart from being a pastor, the 46-yea-old former athlete is also a motor mechanic at Nketa 7 project centre.