PSL postpones much awaited fixture pitting Bosso and DeMbare

The local football governing body, the PSL has postponed the eagerly awaited fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos dubbed the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ to pave way for the country’s two giants to clash at the President’s Independence Cup match in Mount Darwin.

Bosso and DeMbare were scheduled to play each other on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in a league encounter that was the headline of the Week 5 fixtures.

However, the rivals will have to wait until the PSL reschedules the match which is the biggest fixture in the domestic league.

The two teams will first square off in the invitational Uhuru Cup tie next Tuesday at Mount Darwin High School on 18 April.

This was revealed the PSL in a statement issued on Wednesday: “Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC scheduled to be played on Saturday 15 April 2023 has been postponed.

“This comes following a directive from the Sports and Recreation Commission for the teams to participate in the Independence day activities which will commence on the 16th of April 2023. The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course,” PSL’s media liaison officer Kudzai Bare wrote.

Albeit, this means the match between CAPS United and FC Platinum at National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday afternoon will now headline the Week 5 fixtures.