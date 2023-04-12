‘The enemy of the people is Mnangagwa and his murderous regime’ – Chari

United States based Zimbabwean political activist and technology entrepreneur Freeman Chari has said the current generation has “an obligation to carry the struggle forward till victory” while remembering that, “since 1980 others have paid the ultimate price because of this murderous regime”.

Chari said this while paying tribute to the late pro-democracy activists Tichaona Chiminya and Talent Mabika who were petrol-bombed by the state security operatives on the 15th of April 2000 for supporting the opposition.

Against this background, Chari urged the opposition to soldier on until they dislodge the Zanu-PF regime and its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“This struggle did not start today. Whenever you pass through Murambinda. On your right before you turn into the growth point, there is a Muchakata tree and charred remains of a burnt car.

“That’s where Tichaona Chiminya and Talent Mabika were petrol bombed and died in balls of fire,” Chari wrote on his Twitter handle.

“That was on 15 April 2000. There were no sanctions then. The people who killed them are known… Kitsiyatota (Kainos ‘Kitsiyatota’ Zimunya) and a CIO operative ainzi Joseph Mwale. Even though there were witnesses, these people were never convicted and they continued to terrorize people.

“The 23rd anniversary of the death of these youths is just four days away. Most of you may not even know about this. Ask yourself why. Since 1980 others have paid the ultimate price because of this murderous regime. We have an obligation to carry the struggle forward till victory.”

Chari added that, against all odds, the opposition needed to understand that the enemy it is fighting is “Mnangagwa and his murderous regime.”

“The enemy of the people is Mnangagwa and his murderous regime. They have blood on their hands. The biggest struggle of our time is to get rid of them. We owe it to our cdes, friends and relatives who have been victims of these monsters. Ndosaka ndichiti #ZisoPamuroyi,” he said.

Chari said this at a time when there is an ongoing social media tirade between popular journalist and activist Hopewell Chin’ono and the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) foot-soldiers.

This comes after Chin’ono posted on his twitter handle saying the opposition was not raising its voice on the Gold Mafia documentary and the continued incarceration of its MP Job Sikhala, hence it is “dead as a dodo”.

CCC activists such as Makomborero Haruzivishe and Takudzwa Ngadziore slapped back at Chin’ono accusing him of aiding the regime.

Opposition critics have been calling for the main opposition to come in the open with its plans ahead of elections to be held later this year.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, however, said it would be unwise to publicize their strategies on social media.

“ZIMBABWE POLITICS IS COMPLEX.. In this space, it’s excessively unwise to lavishly democratize strategies or publicize tactics without diminishing or undermining their effectiveness.

“Our competitor is tricky. We must be trickier! Say less, weigh more! Blessed Wednesday,” Chamisa said.