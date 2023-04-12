Kaizer Chiefs reportedly set to offer Khama Billiat another deal?

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly considering the prospect of offering Khama Billiat a new deal that is likely to see the ex-Warriors forward remaining at the club in the coming season.

Billiat’s future at Amakhosi is uncertain as his contract with the DStv Premiership giants expires in June and the club has remained quiet on offering him a contract extension.

However, SoccerLaduma reports that the 33-year-old who recently recovered from a serious groin injury and is back in training could be given a “lifeline” to stay at Naturena.

“(There are) indications that the club is expected to offer the player (Billiat) a lifeline with contract extension,” Laduma wrote.

Sources close to the player informed the Siya Crew as SoccerLaduma are also known, “that talks are imminent for the former Mamelodi Sundowns player to remain at Naturena beyond the expiration of his current deal”.

Said the source: “Things are looking different now. When he was still nursing the injury, it seemed like his future was doomed but now that he has started training, the team is looking at his contract in different way.

“It is not granted that they will give him a one year extension, but things are looking better than before. There are positive signs that he would extend his contract for a year.”

Billiat’s manager Godfrey Bakasa remained coy with details regarding the ‘proposed’ deal.

“I can’t comment, at the moment because I am not in South Africa. I am at home in Zimbabwe but I came side (SA) I will update you on what’s going on with Khama,” Bakasa also told the publication.

Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane told the media that Billiat who was ruled out for the rest of the season could be available “for the last three of four games of the campaign”.

“Khama might be available for the last three or four games of the season. We are going to have to manage him and see if he will be ready again to play,” Zwane revealed.