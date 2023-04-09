Violent clashes, unruly nominations shake CCC election aspirations

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s process for choosing candidates was marred by allegations of violent clashes and candidate imposition. Nominations were reportedly completely abandoned in Beitbridge West and a number of other wards in the district.

Parliament and Council hopefuls accused presiding officers of conducting the exercise at secretive venues unbeknown to other candidates.

In Glen Norah Harare, members aligned to aspiring candidate and former mayor Herbert Gomba allegedly assaulted another aspirant, Womberai Nhende.

This violence was confirmed by CCC and police.

The proceedings were open to CCC members only, though Zanu PF attempted to infiltrate the process, said CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba.

People taking part in the nomination process appeared to struggle with the complicated procedure adopted by the party, which bypasses primary elections.

Instead, candidates are selected by CCC supporters and community stakeholders, who assess the candidate’s standing in the movement, community, and security risk.

Unsurprisingly, many candidates were reported to have ferried supporters to nomination centres, turning the process into a popularity contest similar to primary elections.

Notable absentees from the race include sitting Senators and Members of Parliament who, for various reasons, abruptly dropped out.

Matabeleland South Senator Bekithemba Mpofu said, “Best of luck to all candidates that are seeking to represent us. My journey in the Senate ends here for now. I will continue to support the winning candidates to ensure we realise a new Zimbabwe.”

Siziba said that, by Thursday, 85% of nomination papers had been received with the party confident all would be in by the end of the day. He warned of possible disciplinary hearings for those found to have instigated violence:

“We are collecting evidence and where people did not follow the rules, action will be taken – some will be disqualified and that’s non-negotiable.”

Despite reporting logistical challenges and processes starting late, Siziba said overall the process “was very smooth across the country”.

Zimbabwe is heading for general elections this year and calls have been made for a peaceful election process.