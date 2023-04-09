Chamisa reacts to Mwonzora’s court challenge of ZEC delimitation

By Elias Mlambo | Zim Morning Post |

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has reacted to MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora’s Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation challenge saying it is a ploy by the Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa to avoid elections.

Posting on his Twitter handle Chamisa wrote “Mukoma wobweza mukomana” (the brother is now scared of the young man). Chamisa usually refers Mnangagwa as “mukoma” while his CCC supporters call him “mukomana.”

Mwonzora’s challenge has been deemed as a plot by Mnangagwa and other political actors to avoid elections and force a government of national unit (GNU).

Mwonzora is accused of working with the ruling Zanu PF to delay elections.

On Thursday the application by Mwonzora to access the constitutional court was granted as he challenges the delimitation report.The court said the case has merit and must be heard by a full bench. If Mwonzora wins then elections may be delayed on due to process.

Mwonzora has filed an urgent application seeking an order to compel Mnangagwa and ZEC to conduct a fresh delimitation process before the country holds harmonized elections.

According to Lloyd Damba, MDC-T presidential spokesperson, the party says it is worried that the delimitation process that was conducted by ZEC is fundamentally-flawed as constituencies don’t have the same number of voters while there are no proper names for polling stations.

Damba said if the court finds that Mnangagwa, ZEC and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi broke the law, this would result in the postponement of the forthcoming general elections.