Former Zanu PF MP claims assassination attempt over ‘Gold Mafia’ tweets

Former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu who was expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party in July 2020 claims five of his relatives were killed last night as they tried to protect him from people who wanted to kill him over his tweets on the “Gold Mafia’.

“5 of my relatives were killed last night, when they tried to protect me, from people vakauya kumusha kwangu, vachida kundiurayira ma tweets angu about Gold mafia, if I don’t make it, fellow Zimbabweans vote peacefully,” Zivhu tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the day Zivhu had tweeted saying;

“If Al Jazeera documentary is fake, where do you sale (sic) our gold, what are we doing with the cash received, a simple explanation will make Zimbabweans understand, don’t talk about BeitBridge- Harare highway, we have been paying toll gates for ages it’s our money.”

Zvivhu was expelled three years ago from the ruling party for pushing for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

At the time Zivhu wrote on his Twitter handle that dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile was the only solution to Zimbabwe’s challenges.