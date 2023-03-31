Irony as ‘Castle Lager’ PSL officially permits sale of alcohol in stadiums

In a move meant to boost the attendance of fans, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has finally permitted the sale of alcohol in all stadiums during league matches in the just started season.

This was announced in a statement written by the PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kennedy Ndebele which was issued Friday 30 March, 2023.

According to the statement, the move comes after a unanimous decision was made between the PSL and its 18 clubs at a Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on the 17th of March 2023.

Reads the statement: “Following a Board resolution made at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 March 2023 to allow alcohol sales at the stadia, Clubs are advised to secure a written permission from stadium owners for the sale of alcohol.

“Clubs are further advised to get amended Lease Agreements that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as well as liquor licenses from the Liquor Licensing Board.

“Clubs are also required to indicate where the alcohol will be sold at the stadium. Permission will be granted to Clubs that fulfil the above requirements,” the PSL boss wrote.

For years, fans have been passionately pleading with the PSL to allow the sale of alcohol in stadiums, citing that it adds value to their entertainment while watching their ‘beloved’ local football teams play.

However, the plea has been hitting a brick wall for many years now.

The local football governing body was ‘hesitant the sale of alcohol in stadias could prompt violence and hooliganism’ particularly if there are no strict measures put in place.