PICTURES: DeMbare cruise 4-0 past Sheasham to go top of the table

Captain Frank Makarati, fan favourite Denver ‘Mundikumbe’ Mukamba, last season’s top scorer Emmanuel Paga and the Dynamos technical team led by head coach Herbert Maruwa, were all treated with ‘esteem’ by the DeMbare faithful after their team’s 4-0 drubbing of Sheasham FC on Sunday afternoon.

This comes after they were showered with money by the Glamour Boys’ fans who appreciated their efforts following a massive win in their first home match.

Ruthless Dynamos thumped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants at the National Sports Stadium in front of a descent DeMbare crowd which cheered in unison as their team recorded a big win to go top of the log table due to a better goal difference.

Three goals in the first half and a late second half strike by Ghanaian international, Paga, were enough for the giants to defeat the Construction Boys.

It was a bad day in the office for the Gweru based side’s defender Zivani Chikwenhere who scored twice in his own net and also caused a penalty after committing a foul inside the box.

Chikwenhere’s own goal two minutes into the match gave Dynamos an early lead while at the same time, his second own goal of the day, just after the half hour mark also doubled their lead.

This was before, Chikwenhere who had a bad afternoon went on to gift the hosts another opportunity to stretch their lead to three goals before the break.

He caused a penalty after committing a foul inside the box when he pulled down newly signed Tendai Matindife.

Dynamos skipper Makarati stepped up to take the spot kick in the 34th minute, sending Sheasham FC’s goalkeeper Liberty Chirava in the wrong direction.

As a result, DeMbare went to half time comfortably leading 3-0.

Paga then sealed the victory for the Harare giants to make it 4-0 with three minutes left to full time.

However, despite a the loss, Sheasham did not fizzle out completely, they tried to knock the ball around although they seemed to lack experience in the team.

Maruwa who expressed his happiness following the result, described the victory as a “massive win”.

His counterpart John Nyikadzino said it was a disappointing result and believes his charges psychologically failed to manage the pressure from supporters.