AKA murder: Police refuse to confirm arrest of suspects in Cape Town

By Faizel Patel | Citizen |

KwaZulu-Natal police have refused to confirm reports by IOL that three suspects are in custody for the murder of award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and said they will keep the public informed of any developments surrounding the case.

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant in February.

Arrests

According to reports on Monday, three men have allegedly been arrested in Cape Town on Sunday, in connection with the murder of the rapper.

While police would not confirm the arrests, IOL reports that a source close to the investigation into AKA’s killing said that the suspects were arrested in Cape Town and are in police custody, and they will now be transported to Durban, where they are expected to be charged.

Referral

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk referred The Citizen to KwaZulu-Natal police for further information on the case.

“As the matter is being investigated in KZN, kindly forward your questions directly to KZN media centre for a response.”

No confirmation

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda would also not confirm the arrests to The Citizen.

“We have not received any update on the AKA case. We will keep the public informed.”

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was progress in the investigation into the murder of AKA.

Updates on AKA murder

Cele told the media that he received daily updates about the progress on the case.

“It’s a matter that we cannot let rest. Unfortunately, we can’t be giving you the blow-by-blow of everything. But the progress is absolutely there. There are things I’m not supposed to say, but what I can say is we have collected a lot of cellphones that we’re working on, and trying to knot things together.

“That’s the last information I received yesterday [Monday], about 10pm on this matter. The progress is there. We acknowledge that it is not with the speed the community would have loved and the nation would have loved to see us reacting, but mark the space, we are cracking the case,” Cele said.

CCTV footage

AKA’s murder was caught on CCTV footage, which has been widely circulated on various platforms.