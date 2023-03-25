Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Pitch invasion lands DeMbare in hot soup; club summoned by PSL

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 26,585
The highly anticipated Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned before the fulltime whistle after chaotic scenes forced two lengthy stoppages and the eventually abandoning of the match.
FILE picture from May 2022: The highly anticipated Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned before the fulltime whistle after chaotic scenes forced two lengthy stoppages and the eventually abandoning of the match.

One week into the 2023 season, Harare giants Dynamos have been summoned by the Premier Soccer League [PSL] to appear before its Disciplinary Committee.

It follows a “pitch invasion and missile throwing” which took place this past Saturday at Barbourfields [BF] Stadium in Bulawayo when the Glamour Boys beat league returnees Hwange FC 1-0.

This was confirmed in a PSL statement issued on Friday: “The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following incidents of pitch invasion and missile throwing that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match played between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023.”

According to the statement: “Dynamos FC are charged for breaching Order 31.1.13.1 and 31.1.13.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations.

“The Disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL Offices.”

The charge comes after a DeMbare fan scaled a perimeter fence to snatch the Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya’s towel ‘believing it had juju’ that denied the visiting side to score after allegedly missing a number of clear cut chances.

Apart from the PSL’s latest summon to the Glamour Boys, the charges also come barely 24 hours after the club’s welfare and team manager Richard Chihoro was suspended by the local football governing body for alleged juju antics.

Chihoro was suspended on Wednesday after a video emerged of him sprinkling an unknown substance at a goal post with the belief it was “unlocking” gates for DeMbare to find the back of the net.

