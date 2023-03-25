Outcast Kuda Mahachi told ‘go to church, read books, train relentlessly’

Unattached ex-SuperSport United winger Kuda Mahachi’s agent Gibson Mahachi has revealed that he has advised his client to develop new habits among them “going to church frequently, gym interactions, reading books and “relentless training.”

The popular Zimbabwean football agent believes the habits will help his client to get rid of boredom and frustrations after a lengthy period off the pitch due to child abuse and attempted murder accusations that he was eventually cleared of in court.

The ex-Warriors midfielder was accused of scalding his four year old son, Diego, with boiling water leading to the amputation of the child’s right leg.

The speedy winger was acquitted of the two counts by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dziva in November.

Dziva indicated the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case adding that evidence given by witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

But since then, the Mzilikazi born football star who was suspended by SuperSport United due to the allegations has not found any suitors.

His agent, Gibson (Mahachi) told South African publication FARPost he is urging his client to remain focused.

He said: ‘For now, we can only wait. I’m not yet in a position to confirm anything. There’s nothing but I have told him to develop new habits.

“Going to church frequently and gym interactions will help him get rid of the boredom.

“Reading books and keeping his mind active will also go a long way in helping him stay grounded. Above all, relentlessly training himself is a must.

“I talk to him often, because his state of mind is so important at this point, that he is waiting for his return to full-time playing,”

The ex-Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn and Highlanders player had reportedly attracted Maritzburg United and spent weeks training with the club in January but the rumored deal failed to materialise.