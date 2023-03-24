Highly rated Nakamba believes Luton will play in the EPL next season

Luton Town Football Club new ‘fan favourite’ Marvelous Nakamba who expressed his disappointment following Saturday’s 1-1 draw to Sunderland still believes the Hatters can secure promotion into the English Premier League (EPL).

The 28-year-old who has turned out to be a vital cog in Luton’s midfield department after joining the club on loan from Aston Villa in January, is said to be positive Town will play in the EPL next season.

His sentiments come after the Hatters as Luton Town are nicknamed, are playoffs hopefuls seated fourth on the log table with 68 points from 38 matches with eight games left to finish the campaign.

“Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was frustrated to only pick up a point during the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday but remains confident the Hatters can join his parent club Aston Villa in the Premier League in May,” wrote the Luton Today website in their article on Tuesday.

Luton thought they had won the match to make it four in a row, but Sunderland through Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo levelled matters in the 86th minute after being awarded a ‘dubious’ penalty.

“The visitors had looked like they were going to secure a fourth straight victory with Nakamba to the fore, the Zimbabwe international making nine tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and blocking one shot for good measure too.”