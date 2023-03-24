Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Highly rated Nakamba believes Luton will play in the EPL next season

SportsFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 19,236
'Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town' - Marvelous Nakamba happy again (Picture via Luton Today)
'Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town' - Marvelous Nakamba happy again (Picture via Luton Today)

Luton Town Football Club new ‘fan favourite’ Marvelous Nakamba who expressed his disappointment following Saturday’s 1-1 draw to Sunderland still believes the Hatters can secure promotion into the English Premier League (EPL).

The 28-year-old who has turned out to be a vital cog in Luton’s midfield department after joining the club on loan from Aston Villa in January, is said to be positive Town will play in the EPL next season.

His sentiments come after the Hatters as Luton Town are nicknamed, are playoffs hopefuls seated fourth on the log table with 68 points from 38 matches with eight games left to finish the campaign.

“Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was frustrated to only pick up a point during the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday but remains confident the Hatters can join his parent club Aston Villa in the Premier League in May,” wrote the Luton Today website in their article on Tuesday.

Luton thought they had won the match to make it four in a row, but Sunderland through Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo levelled matters in the 86th minute after being awarded a ‘dubious’ penalty.

Related Articles

He is such a professional and humble player: Luton coach on…

66,123

Nakamba charms Luton fans; they want on-loan midfielder to…

33,449

Nakamba recovers from injury; available for selection at the…

26,741

Marvelous Nakamba picks up injury in Luton’s 1-0…

11,744
1 of 50

“The visitors had looked like they were going to secure a fourth straight victory with Nakamba to the fore, the Zimbabwe international making nine tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and blocking one shot for good measure too.”

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments