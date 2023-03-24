Billiat linked with SuperSport United move; could reunite with Hunt

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking midfielder and former Warriors talisman Khama Billiat is reportedly being linked with a move to SuperSport United following an increasingly uncertain future at Naturena.

Billiat’s contract with Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season in July and the club is reluctantly yet to table a new deal for the gifted forward.

Following the situation, chances are high the 33-year-old former Ajax Cape Town midfielder won’t be with Chiefs in 2024.

Several reports suggest that the former Zimbabwe international is nearing his Amakhosi exit having joined the club in 2018 from giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

This can further be confirmed by the latest reports by Soccer-Laduma that Billiat is lined up for a reunion with his former coach (at Chiefs) Gavin Hunt who is the current gaffer of SuperSport United.

“Soccer-Laduma reports that his (Billiat) former coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Gavin Hunt is interested in luring the player to his current club, SuperSport United,” another publication, the South African was qouted in a story published Tuesday.

“The biggest stumbling block, however, is thought to be his salary at Amakhosi, unsurprisingly.

“Billiat is thought to be earning around R500 000 a month at the moment and will almost certainly have to lower that salary if he is to join any other team in the DStv Premiership league.”

Recently, the Harare-born football star was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia were it was believed he is eyeing another reunion with ex-coach Pitso Mosimane.

He was also rumoured to be heading to another Middle East country, Egypt.