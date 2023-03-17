Rejuvenated Dzvukamanja nominated for February ‘Player of the Month’

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has been shortlisted for the February Player of the Month award at Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

The nomination for the monthly award comes on the backdrop of the 28-year-old forward maintaining his scintillating form.

He has significantly continued to help Pirates grind positive results since club decided to keep him in January after they had initially planned to sell him.

Dzvukamanja who is justifying his stay at the Soweto giants, has been either scoring or assisting in most of their fixtures played recently.

This has resulted in the forward being nominated for the outstanding player for the month of February along with Tapelo Xoki, Thembinkosi Lorch, Sipho Chaine and Monnapule Saleng.