‘I will share on inauguration day the journey that I have walked’ – Chamisa

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says he is confident that he is going to win the upcoming presidential election.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised general elections in less than five months. Chamisa will face Zanu-PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ballot for the second time.

Addressing the nation on Thursday Chamisa said he was confident that he will defeat Mnangagwa. He added that he was actually preparing for celebrations and his inauguration.

The opposition leader further castigated the ruling Zanu-PF party accusing it of using authoritarian tactics against its opponents.

“Zanu don’t believe in campaigning, they coerce, we are different from them, we prepare to win and they prepare to rig, we will not announce what we’re going to do to baboons that have become troublesome,” he said.

“But I want to tell you that these baboons are not going to be troublesome anymore. We need to mobilize to make sure that we defend our vote. We defend our society. But of course we know that when God is in it nothing can defeat us.

“And when I say God is in it some people think that it’s a statement of being led back.”

Chamisa said he was ready to celebrate his win against Mnangagwa.

“Faith is action and faith is a form of action. I will share on the inauguration day the journey that I have walked. Because it’s going to happen. Those who are in doubt, fair and fine. There are always Thomases, that is the norm of societies. But I know that change is coming.

“Change will happen in Zimbabwe. Some of us are already preparing for the celebration and inauguration because we know that change is going to come,” he said.

Zanu-PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi was not available for a comment during the time of writing.

Mnangagwa is expected to announce the election date anytime soon.

But his ruling party, Zanu-PF party, will hold its primary elections next week in preparation for harmonised elections.