Newly promoted Division One side MWOS FC to unveil new coach

In preparation of the upcoming 2023 Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One League, new comers Moors World of Sport (MWOS) FC are set to appoint a new coach, the club has announced.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MWOS who will be playing their maiden season in the second tier league revealed the new tactician will be unveiled at the Borrowdale Park Racecourse on Saturday.

“MWOS FC are excited to start their campaign in the ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League.

“In the build-up to the 2023 season, the club has acquired the services of a prominent and experienced local gaffer,” reads part of the statement.

The announcement comes at a time the ‘Punters’ as MWOS are nicknamed are heavily linked with Highlanders FC’s assistant coach Joel Luphahla.

Luphahla who joined Bosso in March has reportedly become unwanted by the club’s board.

This follows his inability to sit on the bench because he does not posses the required CAF A coaching badge.

The former Warriors speedy winger’s situation has left the board allegedly pushing for Luphahla to get fired.

The board is citing the former TelOne gaffer has become a liability in the team after Zifa indicated they will not allow coaches without CAF A licenses or equivalent to sit on the dugout in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Luphahla is a holder of a CAF C license.