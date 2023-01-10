Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-Warriors defender Zvirekwi axed by Simba Bhora over indiscipline

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 30,971
THROUGH THICK AND THIN . . . CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi (second from right), who lost his arm in a car accident in Harare, gets a “Get Well Soon” message from his side’s fans during Castle Lager Premiership soccer match against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium last month
THROUGH THICK AND THIN . . . Then CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi (second from right), who lost his arm in a car accident in Harare, gets a “Get Well Soon” message from his side’s fans during Castle Lager Premiership soccer match against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium in 2018

New Premier Soccer League (PSL) boys, Simba Bhora, have reportedly wielded the axe on the ex-Warriors full back Hardlife “Nairobi” Zvirekwi owing to alleged indiscipline.

The Shamva based side believe the 35-year-old utility defender who played a pivotal role in helping them to earn top flight promotion had some “incidences of indiscipline” during the ended 2022 season.

As a result, this has forced the Simba “Buju” Ndoro owned side to part ways with the 2016 Soccer Star of the Year.

In a letter seen by Soccer24, Go Buju’s Secretary-General Tendai Janhi said:

“Blighted by incidences of indiscipline which are not expected from a professional footballer of his calibre, Zvirekwi will not be recommended for the final list of players to be considered for registration for the upcoming 2023 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.”

Zvirekwi joined Simba in 2021 after he was offloaded by CAPS United, a club he had turned out for for seven years.

Simba who appointed Tonderai Ndiraya as their new head coach, replacing Arthur Tutani who led them to them premier league, but is ineligible to coach in the at the highest level due to qualifications, are preparing for their maiden season.

They are bolstering their squad and have reportedly brought on board former Dynamos player Keith Murera and Patson Jaure.

