‘I forgive you’ — Babes Wodumo addresses feud with mother-in-law

Babes Wodumo has paid tribute to her late husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo and used her speech at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday to tell his mother “I forgive you” after years of feuding.

Mampintsha passed away in a Durban hospital on Saturday after suffering a minor stroke two weeks ago.

With tensions piling between Babes and her mother-in-law, Zamanguni Gumede, the singer used her chance on the pulpit to address the elephant in the room.

“I would first like to thank you for the love you have for us. I didn’t expect the place to be this packed. Thank you, Tira, for loving my husband. Even you, Danger, and all his friends.

“I would like to thank you, Baba Maphumulo, you raised him well with respect and prayer.

“Namuhla ngiyahlambuluka, MaGumede. I would like to forgive you for all your sins because I’m a child of a pastor. I’m saved.

“I forgive you. I ask that whatever dispute we have ends, starting today.

“I thank West Ink. I hope we can continue working together and have fun. Tira and Danger, I ask that you not abandon me.”