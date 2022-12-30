Notorious knife wielding bouncers face attempted murder charges

The two knife-wielding bouncers who went viral after they caused chaos at Pabloz Night Club in Borrowdale last weekend are now facing attempted murder charges.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Gideon Sanyangore, 32, and Blessing Kumunda, 36, and have urged anyone assaulted during the incident to come forward and file charges.

A statement by National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said;

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of two suspects in connection with an incident that took place at a night club recently in Borrowdale.

“The two are facing attempted murder charges. An okapi knife used to stab one of the complainants was recovered from one of the suspects,” Nyathi said.

It’s not the first time the bouncers have caused chaos at an entertainment venue.

Videos have emerged of one of the bouncers “splashing a patron with beer in the face before clapping him unprovoked at Mashwede in Glen View,” according to one report.