Khama Billiat is still a good player: Egyptian football agent Amr Hosni

Despite recent criticism from a section of Kaizer Chiefs supporters and some of the club’s former players, Egyptian football agent Amr Hosni says ex-Warriors attacker, Khama Billiat “is still a good player”.

Hosni was speaking to South African publication KickOff magazine last week.

“He is still a good player for sure, but the issue is that he is now over 30, his value has dropped and will not be attractive to Al Ahly and Zamalek.

“He is not as popular and in demand as he was when both Zamalek and Al Ahly wanted him a few years ago.”

He added: “The interest from Egypt could be any other team with a good budget but not Al Ahly and Zamalek.

“He can still go to UAE and Saudi Arabia because the money will still be good there.”

The 32-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns lanky midfielder who is entering the final six months of his current contract with Chiefs has been criticised by the club’s fans who believe he is no longer the best player after a slow start in the ongoing DStv Premiership campaign.

In nine appearance he has made this season, Billiat is yet to find the back of the net, he has only managed to provide one assist.