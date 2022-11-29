Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint Takesure Chiragwi as new head coach

Mhondoro based premier soccer league outfit, Ngezi Platinum Stars have appointed Takesure Chiragwi as their new substantive coach on a three-year-deal.

The club confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has appointed Mr Takesure Chiragwi as the substantive Head Coach. Chiragwi, who was initially the Assistant Coach took over as interim Head Coach following the departure of Mr Benjani Mwaruwari in July 2022.

“Coach Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach wherein the team finished strongly, achieving its Top 4 Finish objective for Season 2022.

“In addition, the appointment of Chiragwi signifies the Club’s commitment to develop technical skills internally and coach Chiragwi has steadily improved since joining the Club in 2019.

“The new head coach is in the process of assembling his technical team that will be announced in due course,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Harare giants Dynamos who announced two weeks ago that they will part ways with their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya after deciding not to renew the gaffer’s contract following a barren season, are reportedly set to replace him with the former Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa.

According to multiple sources, Maruwa will be unveiled by the club soon once Ndiraya’s contract with DeMbare expires on the 31st of December.