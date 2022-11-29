He is a great manager and a great guy says Zemura on his new gaffer Gary O’Neil

Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura has showered praise to his new manager Gary O’Neil who has been appointed as the English Premier League (EPL) side AFC Bournemouth’s new substantive coach.

O’Neil has permanently been appointed as the Cherries’ new gaffer after spending three months as the club’s interim coach since the sacking of his predecessor Scott Parker in August and has been in charge of 12 matches.

During his period as an interim coach, the 39-year-old gaffer won four matches, lost four and drew four resulting in the positive results earning him the top job.

“AFC Bournemouth are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary O’Neil as the club’s new head coach. O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year contract which has the provision to be extended for a further 12 months,” the club announced on Sunday.

Reacting to the recent appointment, the 23-year-old full back who has been impressive in his EPL debut season as well as an outstanding player who helped the Cherries’ earn top flight promotion from the English Championship League last season said:

“Gary (O’Neil) is doing a fantastic job. He’s been here for two seasons now and he’s a great person, great manager and great guy.”

“He just gives us the freedom to embrace ourselves on the pitch, just gives us opportunities to play freely and just reminds us about the quality we have in the room.”

Under the watchful eye of O’Neil as the interim coach, Zemura has made five starts and came in three times as a substitute.

The Zimbabwe international was voted as the player of the match when Bournemouth recorded a big 3-0 win over Everton in their last match before the world cup induced break set to end next month.