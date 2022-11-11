Mkuruva aims dig at American league after missing out on golden glove

United States based former Zimbabwe Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has expressed his disappointment and aimed a dig at the American third-tier division’s body the National Independence Soccer Association (NISA).

This comes after the 26-year-old Michigan Stars goal minder missed out on the coveted golden-glove award to Jean Antoine of Cal United.

Mkuruva ‘claims the selection was not fair’ after he kept 14 clean sheets while the winner of the gong managed 12 clean sheets.

Expressing his disappointment and questioning the criteria used by NISA, the former Dynamos goalkeeper who took to the microblogging Twitter, tweeted:

“Now I see why @NISALeague wasn’t eve posting my saves the whole first round of the season. #Shame. Only in @NISALeague where someone with 14 clean sheets and a championship doesn’t deserve the golden glove.”

The disgruntled Zimbabwean international goalkeeper further tweeted that “Please @NISALeague don’t ever include me in your awards, past, present and future. #Respectfully.”

Mkuruva who played 22 matches this season and kept 14 clean sheets, helped his team win a major trophy last Sunday.

They won the 2022 NISA championship title following a narrow 1-0 win over the visitors Albion San Die at the Romeo High School Stadium.

ChiTate as Mkuruva was nicknamed in the domestic league, joined Michigan Stars in 2019 after his short stint in Zambia where he played for Buildcon City.