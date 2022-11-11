Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

New Premier League boys Simba Bhora set to purchase luxury bus

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 25,450
Simba Bhora are reportedly considering purchasing a Navigator bus (a 55-seater with a 12-meter high floor) suitable for long trips.
As they continue with their preparations for the elite league’s new season scheduled for next year, ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers, Simba Bhora are planning to purchase a luxurious bus from China, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

The club’s owner Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro confirmed that the project is already in the pipeline though at the moment the main focus is to renovate their stadium to ensure it meets the required standards to host Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

“Yes, plans to purchase a luxurious bus is a project already in the pipeline though currently we want to move one step at a time,” Ndoro told Nehanda Radio.

“Firstly, we are focusing on renovating our stadium so that it meets PSL’s required standards because we want to play all our home league matches in Shamva.”

The Northern Region Division One League champions who secured top flight promotion in September have shown their intentions to use, in the top flight league, their fortress Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva which they used in the second-tier division as their home ground.

Ndoro also said given all the renovations at Wadzanai Stadium which are already underway are completed, they will then begin the process of purchasing the luxurious bus from China.

He revealed that he might consider buying a Navigator bus (a 55-seater with a 12-meter high floor luxurious coach) suitable for long trips.

Meanwhile, the businessman also indicated that the club is considering bolstering its squad ahead of the new campaign “as we sealed promotion to the PSL not to add numbers but compete”.

Recently there have been reports the Shamva based outfit are eyeing to appoint Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya as their gaffer for the next season as coach Arthur Tutani who helped the team to earn PSL promotion is not qualified to sit on the dugout.

Commenting on the widely spread reports, Ndoro said: “I can’t confirm to that, I also saw it in the newspapers but it’s just speculation. What I know at the moment is that we are sticking to our technical team which helped us to get promoted to the elite league.”

Simba are home to a number of experienced players who once played top flight football including former Warriors full back Hardlife Zvirekwi, ex-CAPS United duo of attacking midfielder Ronald Chitiyo and striker Tinashe Balakasi, as well as veteran defender Brighton Tuwaya formerly with Harare giants Dynamos FC and now defunct Lancashire Steel FC.

