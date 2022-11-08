Proliferation of ‘4ED’ organizations will spectacularly backfire in Mnangagwa’s face!

For the past few months, there has been a bizarre, and oftentimes comedic, mushrooming of dubious organizations purporting to be standing for ‘ED’ – under the pretext of ‘economic development’, but of course never making a secret of their supposed devotion for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (whose initials are ED).

As much as it may be understandable for Mnangagwa to find these developments most flattering, and obviously giving him a sense of security in his position as the country’s head of state – particularly, as we fast approach the crucial 2023 harmonized elections – the truth may be quite different, since a shocker may be awaiting him.

Zimbabweans are not unmitigated fools – although, we do have our fair share of idiots – and, their sudden ‘endearment and commitment’ for the president may not be what it seems on the surface, and may not necessarily translate into votes when it matters the most.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that the vast majority of Zimbabweans are languishing in poverty – with the UN placing the figure of those earning less than US$1.90 per day (described as being in extreme poverty) constituting nearly 7.1 million, which is half the population.

Furthermore, an estimated two thirds of the workforce earns far below the poverty datum line – the cost of living at unreachable levels, as inflation hovers around 300 percent, and the local currency at a staggering ZW$800 to the greenback – whilst, average salaries remain stagnant.

It is now uncommon for families surviving on only one square meal a day – as nutritional food becomes a luxury very few can afford.

These hapless citizens have failed to find effective means and ways of forcing the corrupt and incompetent political elite to place the interests of the nation ahead of their own self-serving greediness.

They have the grave misfortune of those in power becoming synonymous with the grand looting of our national resources of a shocking magnitude – which has run down a once proud and prosperous ‘jewel and bread basket of Africa’ into a disgraceful basket case, whose inhabitants have been cruelly reduced to paupers.

Thus, the more enterprising amongst them had to come up with a plan B, in order to eke out a living.

Having accurately observed how desperate and insecure Mnangagwa was – as his position faced twin threats from both within his own ruling ZANU PF party, and the main opposition CCC, fronted by Nelson Chamisa – there was a glaring opportunity to make some easy cash, or benefits in other forms.

Along came the plethora of organizations with all sorts of weird names – as ‘Young Women for ED’, ‘Mahwindi for ED’, ‘Teachers For ED’, ‘Health Workers for ED’, ‘Varsity Students for ED’, ‘Mapostori for ED’, and the list keeps growing by the day.

However, herein lies the million dollar question – ‘is all this circus going to translate into actual votes for Mnangagwa’?

Quite honestly, I think not!

These people are as opportunistic as the political elite themselves, and are merely exploiting a glaring weakness they spotted in the president’s own insecurities, in order to make a quick buck.

This does not necessarily mean they will stand with him when it matters.

In fact, it can never be denied that most of those facing untold suffering and pain in Zimbabwe, place the blame squarely on Mnangagwa and his administration – harboring much resentment and anger towards them – and as such, cannot be seriously expected to vote for the same people who authored their misery.

How can they genuinely support those who have stripped them of all dignity and respectability – unable to sustain their own families, put food on the table, a roof over their heads, send their children to good schools, and access meaningful health care?

How can any sane person vote for the same individuals who have created the unenviable torrid environment that has forced him to join some dubious organization, in support of his own tormentors – simply for the purpose of making ends meet?

I would, personally, never do something so foolish!

Having endured the immense indescribable anguish and turmoil faced in my life, at the hands of the ZANU PF regime – even if they were to give me a lavish mansion in Borrowdale Brook as a gift – I would still ensure that they were kicked out of office!

Why?

It certainly does not need a rocket scientist to figure out that, had these kleptomaniac malcontents not ruined the country, and as a consequence, my life – I would not need to be given anything by anyone, in the first place.

My education and skills should have been quite adequate to earn me enough to purchase my own exquisite properties, and anything else I wanted.

Is that not why millions of Zimbabweans have fled the country for greener pastures elsewhere – where they earn what is commensurate with their learning and skills?

For Zimbabweans to be turned into charity cases – who survive on handouts, or need to be assisted through some so-called ’empowerment projects’ – is a clear sign of a failed state.

The only ’empowerment’ any Zimbabwean needs are their learning and skills sets – of which, they will use to sufficiently take care of themselves, without any help from the government, or ruling party, or some shady organizations, or even NGOs.

It goes without saying that, those forced by circumstances into joining all these ‘4ED’ organizations are seriously fed up and infuriated with their patron for pushing them into such a humiliating situation – and, will most likely be showing this disgruntlement at the polls next year.

