Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari vows to marry a ‘Zimbabwean guy’ if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan actress Sehar Shinwari has ‘vowed’ to marry a ‘Zimbabwean guy’ on condition that Zimbabwe beats India in the crucial T20 World Cup match scheduled for this Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The social media star took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to reveal her ‘considerations’ to wed a Zimbabwean man if the Chevrons surprisingly upset the 2007 T2O World Cup winners who are seeking for nothing but a victory to proceed to the semi-finals of the competition.

“I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their (cricket national) team miraculously beats India in next match,” reads Shinwari’s tweet which went on to attract a wide range of reactions on the microblogging social media platform.

Her tweet comes after Pakistan who shockingly lost to Zimbabwe in the same tournament still have an opportunity to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

For Pakistan to qualify to the last four, they are keeping fingers crossed hoping India lose to Zimbabwe while Netherlands also astonishingly defeat South Africa.