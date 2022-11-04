Mushonga calls for Zimbabwe to sell brand at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sweden, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga asked the government if there is any plan to market the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in a few weeks in Qatar.

She stated this at a meeting organised by the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo this week.

She said the best laid plans would not work without financial backing.

“Where we are we are finding that other countries are moving faster than we are in selling ourselves and it’s largely because they put money into those processes,” she said.

“Are we going to invest money in some of these things (World Cup) so that this brand thing goes out with the message? Otherwise there will be all this good work that you have spoken about, but without putting money into it you will find that that’s where we are lacking.”

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa had urged the diplomats to market “Brand Zimbabwe” to pull more foreign investment and lure tourists.

She said the diplomats had the responsibility of defending and promoting all the aspects of the country, politics, defence, security, culture, investments and trade relations.

She added: “Our friends, political partners, foes, and all those that are interested in the country come to you first before they land in our country. You’re the first image of the country that they encounter and as such we will often be judged or commended through you.

“Needless to say, you bear a special responsibility in promoting and maintaining a strong brand for our country. You often deal with Zimbabweans in the diaspora and these are people who play very special roles in brand Zimbabwe excelling.

“The ministry of information hopes to establish a strong partnership with you to package attractive investment information for the development and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. This should be fairly easy to do, considering the policies and strides which the second republic has made,” Mutsvangwa said

The World Cup starts on the 20th of November 2022 ending on the 18th of December 2022.