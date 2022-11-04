Bill Antonio provides assist in KV Mechelen U21s 0-3 victory over Lommel United

Ex-Dynamos speedy winger Bill Antonio seems to be starting to settle well in Belgium after he was instrumental when his side KV Mechelen U-21s cruised past Lommel United’s U-21s 0-3 in a Youth Cup tie that was played at Soeverein Stadium on Monday evening.

This comes after he provided an assist to help his team record a comfortable three nil victory away to Lommel, less than four weeks after he netted his first goal for the Belgian outfit.

The 20-year-old skilful attacking midfielder dribbled past two defenders from the edge of the box making his way into the box before teeing up his teammate whose finish was magnificent.

Antonio, a Prince Edward Academy product, joined the Antwerp based side in September following an impressive one-month trial stint with the club.

He was invited for trials coming from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos FC who had roped in the player on a loan deal from Prince Edward.

The Dzivarasekwa born star signed a two-year contract with Mechelen “with an option to extend by another two years” the club’s Sporting Director Tom Caluwé confirmed the deal during the player’s unveiling.