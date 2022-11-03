‘Mnangagwa and wife think they own people, all resources’ – Clive Malunga

Veteran musician Clive Malunga has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing him of thinking that “his ascension to the presidency gives him the right to own the national treasury and national resources”.

Malunga who rose to prominence in the New Millennium with hits such as ‘Rudhiya’ and ‘Nesango’, further castigated the President and his family for allegedly monopolising national resources and running the country like their personal business.

“The President of Zimbabwe thinks his ascension to the presidency gives him the right to own the national treasury and national resources. He thinks the people and all the resources of the nation belong to him, his wife, his children and his close friends. There is no accountability whatsoever,” he said.

Malunga queried why the Zanu-PF regime had failed to institute investigations in connection with the US$15 billion worth of diamonds that late former President Robert Mugabe claimed was stolen.

“The former president said we had lost US$15 billion through corruption in the diamond mining sector but no one was held accountable for it. It is still missing up to this day. There are no investigations to find out what exactly happened.

“Such huge amounts could have been used to support the health and education sectors. Impunity is the order of the day in Zimbabwe,” Malunga added.

“If we were to conduct a national survey concerning the welfare of all citizens, we would find that the generality of Zimbabweans is suffering. All they lack is the space to articulate their grievances because TV, radio and the print media are muzzled by the government.

“The only truly free space which has proved to be helpful is social media.”

With hamonised elections set for 2023, Malunga threw his weight on the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He said he was hopeful that the country was going to revive under the new leadership.

“I truly believe that if we choose new leaders in next year’s general elections, that will be the beginning of democracy in Zimbabwe. Cde Nelson Chamisa is a civilian and an advocate. If we elect him President, it will be a big win for Zimbabwe because he will not use weapons of war against the people.

“I believe he will truly listen to the voice of the people and do away with the system of suffocation and oppression that Zimbabweans have become accustomed to.

“I am very hopeful that by late 2023, Zimbabwe will be a born again state under a new leadership. The new leadership will restore the lost and abandoned legacy of the music industry. Musicians and all music organizations should brace for the good times to come.

“Zimbabweans will be counted again among the world’s best performers. We still remember the Bhundu Boys, Lovemore Majaivana, Dorothy Masuku, Thomas Mapfumo, Ambuya Stella Chiweshe and many others who raised the Zimbabwe flag high on international platforms. The good times are soon returning.

“The current leaders are leaving national infrastructure to rot. They and their families can access state-of-the-art medical facilities in foreign lands such as Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong, India and China. Consequently, they have neglected to upgrade local medical facilities for the masses of Zimbabwe.

“Clearly, as long as the leaders and their cronies can be treated in foreign medical facilities, the ordinary people are condemned to death. All the key pillars of the state are malfunctioning: health, education, agriculture and the judiciary,” the prominent musician added.