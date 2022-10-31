In-form Pfumbidzai scores again for Chippa United in six goal thriller

Zimbabwean international defender Ronald Pfumbidzai was once again, for the third time this season, on the scoresheet when his side Chippa United played to a 3-3 draw with Richards Bay on Sunday afternoon at the Bidvest Stadium in Braampark, Johannesburg.

Pfumbidzai scored through a header in the 77th minute off a corner to make it 3-2 with 13 minutes left to full time, pulling one back for the Chili Boys who were trailing 3-1 before his goal.

The goal was his third of the season after netting his first in August against SuperSport United and his second versus Golden Arrows in September.

The former CAPS United full back joined the Gqberha-based side as a free agent in January.

This was after spending four years at Bloemfontein Celtics who then sold their league franchise to Royal AM.

Following the change of ownership, the 27-year-old defender asked to be released by the club after seeing no game time resulting in him to put pen to paper with the Chili Boys.