Mwonzora fires 3 Gweru councillors who opposed ‘Freedom of the City’ for ED

GWERU – MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has recalled three Gweru City councillors allegedly because they blocked a motion to grant President Emmerson Mnangagwa the Freedom of the City of Gweru a few weeks back.

The recall is despite the huge cost that goes with the running of by-elections.

The recalled councillors are Ward 5 and Deputy Mayor Cleopas Shiri, Ward 4 Councillor Martin Chivhoko and Ward 18 Councillor John Manyundwa.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has since written to Town Clerk Vakayi Chikwekwe notifying him of the vacant posts following the recalls.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement of Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party: Cllr Matin Chivhoko Ward 4, Cllr Cleopas Shiri Ward 5 and Cllr John Manyundwa Ward 18.

“In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section (1) (k) the above -mentioned wards are now vacant,” reads part of the letter.

“When contacted for comment Chivhoko said he was a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor and had nothing to do with the Mwonzora -led party.

“I am a strong member of the CCC. I want to set the record straight that these recalls are meant to give the majority to MDC-T and allow for the appointment of a new deputy mayor.

During the last full council meeting, MDC-T councillors were blocked by CCC councillors in their bid to accord President Mnangagwa freedom of the city of Gweru. Masvingo Mirror