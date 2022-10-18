Marshall Munetsi suffers leg injury in Stade Reims’ draw with Lorient

Zimbabwe Warriors utility player Marshall Munetsi only played the first 45 minutes before picking up an injury when his side Stade Reims drew 0-0 with FC Lorient in a Ligue 1 encounter that was played over the weekend.

Munetsi who is a vital cog in Reims’ team is said to have picked up a hamstring strain.

The leg injury forced his substitution at the stroke of half time.

He was replaced by the 19-year-old Malian international midfielder Kamory Doumbia.

However, the extent of his injury is not yet known as the club is yet to provide the player’s injury update.

But according to reports, the Zimbabwean international is awaiting the doctor’s report to know the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, prior to the injury, the 26-year-old former Orlando Pirates player almost put Reims in front but missed a sitter from close range directing his shot over the bar.

So far, this season, the midfielder has one goal to his name.

He scored at the start of last month (September) when Reims defeated Angers 4-2 on the road.

Reacting to his first goal of the season, Munetsi took to his Facebook timeline to express his happiness also to appreciate his mates for the first win of the season.

He posted: “Amazing team spirit today (Wednesday) to get our first victory of the season and my first goal of the season for Stade de Reims. We keep going.”